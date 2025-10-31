Demercado (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Demercado has cobbled together back-to-back capped sessions to begin the week as he seeks his first game action since he suffered a left ankle injury Week 6 in Indianapolis. He'll have one more chance to practice in full Saturday, or else risk heading into Monday's contest at Dallas with a designation. If Demercado is able to return to action Week 9, he'll be in the mix for touches behind the backfield tandem of Bam Knight and practice-squad member Michael Carter.