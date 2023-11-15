Demercado (toe) returned to practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado hasn't practiced since Week 8 prep, missing the last two games due to a toe injury. Prior to the absence, he was the main beneficiary of James Conner's (knee) IR stint, racking up 41 touches for 171 yards from scrimmage and no TDs from Weeks 6 through 8. With Conner back in the fold as of this past Sunday against the Falcons, Demercado likely won't be much more than a change-of-pace option, once he proves his health. Wednesday's practice report ultimately will reveal how much work Demercado was able to handle.