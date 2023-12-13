Demercado (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Demercado was evaluated for head and neck injuries after taking a hard hit during the first quarter of a Week 13 win over Pittsburgh. He ended up clearing concussion protocol but nonetheless missed the rest of the game, and it now seems he may be ready to play again after a Week 14 bye. If so, Demercado probably won't be much of a role in the Arizona offense Sunday against San Francisco, considering Conner typically plays a ton of snaps and Michael Carter is also on hand to compete for whatever Conner doesn't handle.