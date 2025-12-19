Demercado should have a role off the bench behind starter Michael Carter in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Demercado seemed to be ahead of Carter on the depth chart for most of the season, but Carter has arguably fared better when tasked with a lead role, while Demercado's success as a bench player hasn't typically translated across larger workloads. Demercado's recent return from a high-ankle sprain may also be a factor, with this being his second game back from a three-game absence. He took just three touches for one yard in last week's 40-20 loss to the Texans, so it didn't come as any surprise Friday when Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon named Carter as the Week 16 starter.