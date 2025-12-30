Demercado turned five carries into 11 yards and gathered in two of three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 37-14 loss at Cincinnati.

Demercado actually paced Arizona's backfield with a 53 percent snap share ahead of Michael Carter's 44 percent and Corey Kiner's four percent, but game script resulted in the Cardinals attempting 37 passes versus just 13 combined runs. Carter tallied seven rushes for 29 yards to lead the team on the ground and also added two catches (on four targets) for 14 yards. Since Bam Knight (ankle) joined James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) on injured reserve after Week 15, Demercado has notched just 12 touches for 50 total yards over the last games, leaving him on the outside looking in to fantasy relevance Week 18 against the Rams.