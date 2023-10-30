Demercado had 20 carries for 78 yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens.

Demercado continued to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday after head coach Jonathan Gannon shook up the backfield depth chart and started the undrafted rookie in last week's loss to Seattle. Demercado wound up taking 20 of Arizona's 24 running back carries, with Damien Williams and Keaontay Ingram splitting the remaining touches. Demercado has performed adequately replacing injured starter James Conner (knee) -- who is still on IR without a timetable to return -- making the rookie a viable fantasy option against the Browns next Sunday.