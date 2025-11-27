Demercado (ankle) was absent from Thursday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 11, Demercado hasn't been able to mix into any drills, and the Cardinals ultimately may make a decision on his status on Friday's injury report. Trey Benson (knee), who currently is on injured reserve, also didn't practice Thursday for the first time since he was designated to return last week, leaving Bam Knight (knee) and Michael Carter as Arizona's top two healthiest RBs at the moment.