Demercado carried the ball eight times for 32 yards in Saturday's 18-17 preseason win over the Vikings.

Demercado was the second back to enter the game behind Keaontay Ingram, most notably working ahead of veteran Corey Clement for the second consecutive week. He hasn't been particularly effective with the opportunity, as Saturday was his most productive game thanks to an 18-yard run. Nevertheless, it appears Demercado has the chance to enter the regular season as Arizona's third back on the depth chart behind James Conner and Ingram.