Demercado (back) took 24 carries for 223 yards and one touchdown, hauled in 16 of 20 passes for 104 yards and no TDs and returned three kickoffs for 64 yards in 13 regular-season games in 2024.

Prior to landing on injured reserve due to a back issue after Week 14, Demercado operated in a regular, albeit small, role out of the Cardinals backfield, seeing touches in all but one of his appearances. He averaged a robust 9.3 YPC on the campaign, and even if one removes his two runs of 40-plus yards, he boasted 5.9 YPC on his other 22 rushes, which is a shade above the 4.9 he logged as an undrafted rookie in 2023. With both James Conner (knee) and 2024 third-rounder Trey Benson (ankle) under contract next season, Demercado will remain a tertiary RB for Arizona in the fall.