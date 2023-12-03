Demercado is being evaluated for a concussion and a neck injury during Sunday' game against the Steelers.
Priot to his exit from the contest, Demercado hadn't recorded a carry. In his absence, Michael Carter is on hand to provide the Cardinals with RB depth behind James Conner.
