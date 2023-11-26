Demercado (toe) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Los Angeles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Demercado is officially listed as questionable for Week 12, but he's expected to be available for Arizona. If so, he will stand to work as the top backup to veteran starter James Conner, while Keaontay Ingram and Michael Carter could also mix in. Official word on Demercado's status will come 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.