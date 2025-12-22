Demercado carried five times for 30 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

After playing just seven snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Texans, Demercado saw increased playing time in Week 16 with the Cardinals placing Bam Knight (ankle) on injured reserve ahead of the game. Demercado ended up playing 18 of the Cardinals' 57 offensive snaps and ripped off gains of at least five yards on four of his carries, but he still played second fiddle to Michael Carter out of the backfield. Carter (11 carries for 65 yards, zero receptions on two targets) ended up logging 30 snaps and appears poised to lead the Arizona backfield in opportunities over the final two weeks of the season.