Demercado rushed six times for 15 yards, failed to bring in his only target and returned two kickoffs for 60 yards in the Cardinals' 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Demercado was the second back in the game behind Michael Carter, the player he's trying to hold off for the No. 3 running back job. Neither player was able to find much in the way of running room, but that presumably leaves Demercado with at least a slight edge in the competition given his speed and ability to contribute as a returner. Next Saturday night's home preseason finale against the Raiders may serve as the setting for the final installment of the job battle before head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff make a final decision.