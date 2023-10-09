Demercado carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

James Conner left the game in the first half with a knee injury and didn't return, and Demercado was the only Cardinals' running back to get a carry afterward, producing solid yardage along with his first career NFL touchdown on an 11-yard scamper in the third quarter. Given Conner's track record -- he's never played a full schedule in six seasons -- the undrafted rookie out of TCU could see his first career start in Week 6 against the Rams.