Demercado carried once for three yards while catching three of his four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 35-16 loss to the 49ers.

With backup running back Keaontay Ingram (neck) out Sunday, Demercado saw an expanded role behind starter James Conner. The undrafted free agent rookie played 25 of the Cardinals' 71 offensive snaps, his highest snap share by far through four games. Demercado handled just one carry, but quarterback Joshua Dobbs got the first-year running back involved in the passing game with his largest target total of the season. Despite his increased involvement against the 49ers, Demercado should remain off the fantasy radar in a Week 5 matchup with the Bengals.