default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Demercado rushed seven times for 22 yards and brought in two of three targets for eight yards in the Cardinals' 20-10 preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday night.

Demercado, who was the first Arizona running back to log a touch Saturday, finished the preseason by upping his yardage total over that of the previous game for the second straight week, but he still finished with a modest yardage total. The third-year pro has proven capable of filling a complementary role in the Cardinals' backfield over the past two seasons, but with Zonovan Knight breaking off a 67-yard touchdown run and Michael Carter averaging 9.4 yards per carry Saturday, it remains to be seen if one or both will vault over Demercado come final roster cuts.

More News