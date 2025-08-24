Demercado rushed seven times for 22 yards and brought in two of three targets for eight yards in the Cardinals' 20-10 preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday night.

Demercado, who was the first Arizona running back to log a touch Saturday, finished the preseason by upping his yardage total over that of the previous game for the second straight week, but he still finished with a modest yardage total. The third-year pro has proven capable of filling a complementary role in the Cardinals' backfield over the past two seasons, but with Zonovan Knight breaking off a 67-yard touchdown run and Michael Carter averaging 9.4 yards per carry Saturday, it remains to be seen if one or both will vault over Demercado come final roster cuts.