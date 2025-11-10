Demercado took four carries for 64 yards while catching three of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to Seattle.

Bam Knight (ankle) started Sunday's contest and led Arizona's backfield with 10 carries before exiting late due to injury. Demercado was already having the more-productive day, although over half of his 100-plus yards from scrimmage came in garbage time. The TCU product could be in line to start against the 49ers next Sunday if Knight's injury proves to be serious. Demercado will also have to contend with the potential return of Trey Benson (knee) from injured reserve, but the former is currently the healthiest option out of Arizona's backfield heading into Week 11.