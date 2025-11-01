Demercado (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Demercado was limited by an ankle issue in the first two practices of the week but he will avoid an injury tag for Week 9 after logging a full practice Saturday. Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site on Saturday, head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Bam Knight will be the first running back to handle carries Monday but reiterated that he'll lean more heavily on whoever out of Knight, Demercado or Michael Carter is most effective as the game progresses.