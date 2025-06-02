Demercado (back) is participating in voluntary OTAs, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

Demercado missed the final four games of the 2024 season due to a back injury that required him to be placed on IR, but he's now back on the field for OTAs. He looked impressive as a change-of-pace option behind James Conner and Trey Benson in 2024, averaging a tremendous 9.3 YPC in a small sample size of 24 carries for 223 yards and one score (13 regular-season contests). Arizona looks set to carry an essentially identical backfield depth chart into the 2025 campaign, positioning Demercado to compete for a similar No. 3 role in which his efficiency on limited touches can shine.