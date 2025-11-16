Cardinals' Emari Demercado: Injures ankle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demercado exited Sunday's game against the 49ers with an ankle injury.
Before leaving the contest, Demercado carried five times for eight yards and caught two of his three targets for 12 yards. In his absence, fellow RB Michael Carter is available to work behind Bam Knight.
