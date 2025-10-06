Demercado rushed the ball three times for 81 yards in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans.

Demercado was expected to see an expanded role in the absence of Trey Benson (knee), but Michael Carter dominated opportunities out of the backfield. Demercado's lack of involvement as a pass catcher was particularly surprising, as he was not targeted. He looked to have made the case for a more expanded role with a long 72-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, but he fumbled on a premature celebration before crossing the goal line for a touchback. The Cardinals still gave him one additional touch before the end of the game, but the key error isn't likely to help his role heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Colts.