Demercado sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers and is unlikely to be available for the Cardinals' Week 12 game against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Demercado carried five times for eight yards and added two receptions for 12 yards on three targets before he departed the Week 11 loss in the second quarter. Given that high-ankle sprains often entail multi-week recoveries, Demercado will be at risk of missing time beyond the Cardinals' upcoming matchup with the Jaguars. Bam Knight (five carries for 24 yards, four catches for 21 yards in Week 11) and Michael Carter (two carries for six yards, five catches for 22 yards) should be in line for expanded profiles out of the backfield in Demercado's expected absence this Sunday.