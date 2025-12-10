Demercado (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Demercado has missed the past three games due to a high-ankle sprain and hasn't yet progressed enough in his recovery to log a full practice. He'll have two more opportunities to do so the week before the Cardinals potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's contest at Houston. Coach Jonathan Gannon announced earlier Wednesday that Trey Benson (knee) won't be activated from injured reserve, meaning his season is over. If Demercado puts himself in a position to return to action this weekend, he'd join Bam Knight and Michael Carter as options out of Arizona's backfield.