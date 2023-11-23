Demercado (toe) was limited in practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Demercado made an overture to return to action last week with two limited practices, but ultimately he was ruled out for this past Sunday's game in Houston on the Cardinals' final injury report. He again is operating with a cap on his reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available Sunday versus the Rams. Even if he is, though, Demercado is unlikely to be more than second fiddle to Arizona's lead runner James Conner.