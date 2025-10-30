Demercado (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Demercado thus logged his first on-field work since he injured his left ankle Week 6 at Indianapolis. He proceeded to sit out Week 7 against the Packers, but a Week 8 bye seemingly has afforded him enough recovery time to put himself in a position to play again. With James Conner (foot) out for the season and Trey Benson (knee) still on injured reserve for a few more weeks, the Cardinals are set to roll with Bam Knight as their primary runner, but who between Demercado and practice-squad members Michael Carter and Jermar Jefferson is the No. 2 on Monday in Dallas remains to be seen.