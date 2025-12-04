Cardinals' Emari Demercado: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demercado (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Demercado officially was back on the practice field for the first time since he suffered a high-ankle sprain during a Week 11 loss to the 49ers. He'll have two more chances to upgrade to full during Week 14 prep, or he'll be at risk of entering the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams. If he's active, Demercado would be in the mix for snaps along with fellow RBs Bam Knight and Michael Carter, while it's unclear if Trey Benson (knee) has a chance to return from IR after he logged a third straight DNP on Wednesday.
