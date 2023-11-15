Demercado (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This marks Demercado's first visible on-field work since coming out of Week 8 action with a toe injury that sidelined him from practice the last two weeks and the Cardinals' past two games. While he's on a path to return Sunday at Houston, he likely won't be more than a change-of-pace back if he's able to suit up this weekend after James Conner (knee) regained his standing as the team's lead runner this past Sunday following an IR stint. Demercado's main competitor for that role is Keaontay Ingram, though Arizona did claim Michael Carter off waivers Wednesday.