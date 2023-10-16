Demercado rushed twice for 11 yards and secured his only target for six yards in the Cardinals' 26-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The rookie was expected to share the majority of backfield work with Keontay Ingram in the Cardinals' first game without James Conner (IR-knee), but Demercado saw veteran Damien Williams fill that role while logging eight carries and recording a catch on his only target. Ingram and Williams combined for a solid 76 yards on 18 carries and an additional 19 yards on three receptions, so it's likely the pecking order in the ground attack remains the same for a tough Week 7 road matchup against the Seahawks' considerably improved run defense.