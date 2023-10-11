Demercado is listed behind Keaontay Ingram (neck) on Arizona's Week 6 depth chart, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Demercado was among the most popular waiver adds of the week after he played every single snap in the second half of Sunday's loss to Cincinnati and finished the game with 11 touches for 57 yards and a touchdown. James Conner (knee) going on injured reserve Tuesday opens up Arizona's backfield for the next four weeks, but assumptions of Demercado handling a heavy workload could be complicated by Ingram's expected return from a two-week absence due to a neck injury. Ingram opened the season as the team's No. 2 back, with he and Demercado then sharing the backup role Weeks 2-3 after Ingram finished with minus-four rushing yards in the season opener. Coach Jonathan Gannon danced around relevant questions Wednesday, telling reporters that whoever plays will get touches.