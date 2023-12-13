Demercado (neck) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado left Arizona's last game Week 13 at Pittsburgh in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion along with a neck concern. He eventually was ruled out of the contest, but he cleared the protocol for head injuries, leaving him to recover from the neck issue during the team's Week 14 bye. Following the respite, Demercado will look to increase his activity level as the week goes on in order to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. Assuming he's able to return to action, Demercado and Michael Carter would be the candidates for backfield reps behind starter James Conner.