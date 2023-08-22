Demercado turned eight carries into 12 yards and reeled in all three of his targets for 22 yards during Saturday's 38-10 preseason defeat to the Chiefs.

In somewhat of a surprise twist, Demercado was the third Cardinals running back to see action in preseason Week 2 behind James Conner and Keaontay Ingram and ahead of Corey Clement (Ty'Son Williams didn't play). This follows an exhibition debut in which Demercado, an undrafted rookie, had seven touches for 25 yards from scrimmage and punched in the game-winning two-point conversion on Aug. 11 against the Broncos. Still, Arizona continues to list Demercado fourth on the RB depth chart behind Conner, Ingram and Clement, according to Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic. As a result, Demercado's performance in the team's final preseason contest Saturday in Minnesota may go a long way in determining his fate during roster cut downs.