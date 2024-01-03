Demercado hauled in one of three targets for nine yards but didn't record a carry during Sunday's 35-31 victory at Philadelphia.

In a Cardinals backfield paced by James Conner, Demercado appeared to be making some headway, with 14 touches for 120 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in the previous two contests. Having said that, Michael Carter was called upon instead behind Conner on Sunday, as the former had 67 total yards and a TD catch on eight touches. Neither Demercado (12 percent) nor Carter (17 percent) had big snap shares, but the latter got the call on the touch front Week 17. After another huge Conner performance (133 yards from scrimmage, two TDs on 27 touches), Demercado and Carter in essence are vying for scraps on a weekly basis ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.