Demercado (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado didn't return to this Sunday's defeat at Indianapolis after favoring his left ankle while going to the locker room in the second quarter. In the end, Michael Carter (11 touches for 64 yards and no touchdowns on a 44 percent snap share) and Bam Knight (12-54-1 on 51 percent) split the backfield almost evenly between them Week 6. However, Knight was limited Wednesday due to a knee issue, leaving Carter as the sole health running back on Arizona's active roster.