Demercado (ankle) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado has yet to mix into any drills since he sustained a high-ankle sprain Week 11 against the 49ers. Meanwhile, both Trey Benson (knee) and Bam Knight (knee) were limited participants to begin Week 13 prep. Arizona will need to activate Benson from injured reserve in order for him to have a chance to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, but at this stage he appears to have better odds than Demercado to suit up this weekend.