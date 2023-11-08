Demercado (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

While Demercado isn't taking part in drills for a second week in a row, the Cardinals' top running back James Conner (knee) was a limited participant Wednesday after the team designated him for return from injured reserve. Arizona mustered only 15 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches from running backs Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones this past Sunday in Cleveland, so the statuses of Conner and Demercado bear watching to see if either or both of them will be able to play Week 10 against the Falcons. Whenever both Conner and Demercado are both healthy, though, the latter likely won't have much more than a change-of-pace role in the offense.