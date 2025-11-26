Demercado (ankle) is not participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Demercado didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 12. He's recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered Week 11 during Arizona's loss to the 49ers, so it wouldn't be surprising if Demercado remains on the sideline Thursday and/or Friday as well. Trey Benson (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened Week 12 and could be a candidate to action in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers, and the Cardinals still have Bam Knight and Michael Carter on hand to contribute out of the backfield.