Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Demercado (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Demercado will miss Week 12 while recovering from a high-ankle sprain, while Gannon also confirmed that running back Trey Benson (knee) will have his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday. It remains to be seen if Benson will be a realistic candidate to return in time to face Jacksonville on Sunday, however. In the event that Benson is unavailable again alongside Demercado, a combination of Bam Knight and Michael Carter will be positioned to lead Arizona's backfield.