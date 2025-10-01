Demercado is slated for expanded backfield opportunities, beginning Sunday versus the Titans, with Trey Benson (knee) in line to be placed on IR, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado looked solid in a change-of-pace role behind Benson during last Thursday's 23-20 loss to Seattle, in which he rushed twice for eight yards and secured both of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown. With Benson now out at least four games and James Conner (foot) already lost for the season, Demercado and Michael Carter now become positioned to lead Arizona's backfield, while Bam Knight steps into the No. 3 role. It's possible that Demercado still primarily operates as a pass-catching specialist, but at 215 pounds he's more suitable than the 201-pound Carter for between-the-tackles work. Especially in PPR formats, this development places Demercado firmly on the fantasy radar, though the Cardinals now become strong candidates to pursue further backfield additions.