Demercado (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Houston, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Demercado was held out of practice Friday following back-to-back limited sessions. He'll now miss his third straight game, which could open the door for recent signing Michael Carter to handle some touches off the bench behind starter James Conner.
More News
-
Cardinals' Emari Demercado: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Emari Demercado: Limited in return to practice•
-
Cardinals' Emari Demercado: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Emari Demercado: Ruled out again•
-
Cardinals' Emari Demercado: Still not practicing•
-
Cardinals' Emari Demercado: No practice Wednesday•