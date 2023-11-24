Demercado (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Demercado was limited in all three of Arizona's practices heading into the Week 12 clash between NFC West rivals. He has missed the last three games. If the rookie running back suits up Sunday, he'll likely work as the top backup to James Conner. Keaontay Ingram and Michael Carter are the other options in the Cardinals' backfield.