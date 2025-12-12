Demercado (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Demercado still hasn't logged a full practice since suffering a high-ankle sprain, but he's at least managed limited sessions for two weeks now, showing enough to be listed as 'questionable' after the past three weeks saw him ruled out Friday. Once he returns, Demercado figures to push Bam Knight and/or Michael Carter for playing time.