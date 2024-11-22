Demercado (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Seattle, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Demercado began Week 12 prep with back-to-back limited practices due to a shoulder issue, but his ability to handle every rep Friday paved the way for him to continue to be available out of the Cardinals backfield. Still, rookie third-rounder Trey Benson seemed take over the No. 2 role behind starter James Conner in the team's two games before a Week 11 bye, as the former logged 32 offensive snaps and 21 touches versus 21 and nine, respectively, for Demercado during that span. At the very least, though, Demercado should be good for at least a handful of touches Sunday, as he averages 3.1 per game on the season.