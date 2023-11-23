Demercado (toe) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado so far has followed the same regimen as he did a week ago with limited listings Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, if he's anything other than DNP on Friday, there's a good chance he receives a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams. Demercado is looking to put an end to what currently has been a three-game absence, but even when he returns he'll be no better than No. 2 in the Cardinals backfield behind starter James Conner.