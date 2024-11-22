Demercado (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Demercado now has strung together back-to-back capped sessions to kick off Week 12 prep, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to full participation or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Seattle. Even if he's able to suit up, though, he likely will work behind starting RB James Conner and fellow reserve Trey Benson, as he has in the Cardinals' previous two contests.