Demercado (back) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Demercado maintained his listing from Wednesday's session as he tends to a back issue, giving him just one more chance to get back to full participation Friday or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If he's able to suit up, he'll split the reps behind starting running back James Conner with rookie third-round pick Trey Benson.
