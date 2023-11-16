Demercado (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After managing no on-field work for two weeks and missing a pair of games as a result of a toe injury, Demercado has been able to put together back-to-back capped sessions to kick off Week 11 prep. Friday's practice report could be telling for his chances to return Sunday at Houston, but even if Demercado is cleared to play in that contest, he won't be much more than a change-of-pace option with the Cardinals' lead runner James Conner back in the mix.