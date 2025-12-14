Demercado (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Houston.

Demercado thus is in line for his first game action since he initially suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 11 at San Francisco. He'll join health backfield mates Bam Knight and Michael Carter in Week 15. In the four games in which all three have received offensive snaps this season, Demercado has totaled 18 touches to Knight's 37 and Carter's 44, which would seem to indicate Demercado will be third in the pecking order for reps, especially given that he didn't log a full practice in advance of his return.