Demercado (toe) is active for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A toe injury has sidelined Demercado for the last three games, but after being listed as limited on five consecutive practice reports dating back to Week 11 prep, he's been deemed healthy enough to suit up for the first time since Week 8. This time around, he'll be playing behind workhorse James Conner, but Demercado showed enough before getting hurt to mix into the Cardinals backfield in some capacity. Overall, the undrafted rookie has averaged just under 4.0 yards on his 49 carries, gathered in 12 of 16 targets for 64 yards and scored one rushing touchdown in eight appearances.