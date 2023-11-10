Demercado (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado hasn't practiced the past two weeks and now will miss a second straight game, while James Conner (knee) has a questionable designation after missing the minimum of four weeks on injured reserve. If Conner doesn't end up playing, the Cardinals likely will turn to Keaontay Ingram and practice-squad player Corey Clement, having waived RB Tony Jones on Thursday despite giving him 40 percent of snaps on offense just four days prior in a 27-0 loss to Cleveland. Even if Conner doesn't play this weekend, he stands a good chance to be ready before Demercado, which means the rookie figures to be in a backup role whenever he makes it back from the toe injury.