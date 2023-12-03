Demercado won't return to Sunday's game in Pittsburgh due to a neck injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado took a big hit in the middle of the first quarter that resulted in a Kyler Murray incompletion and an unnecessary roughness penalty for Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts. While Demercado was evaluated for a concussion in addition to the neck issue, he doesn't have a head injury and thus is dealing with only the latter concern. Michael Carter thus will handle and RB reps that don't go to starter James Conner for the rest of this contest.